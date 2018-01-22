Na’Abba: Buhari considers other APC members ‘evil’

Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ghali Umar Na’Abba, has disclosed that he will not support President Muhammadu Buhari bid for re-election. Na’Abba also said the President in November 2017 told members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Board of Trustees (BoT) that he would seek re-election in 2019. The former Speaker who is a member of the board vowed not to support Buhari’s re-election bid because the president “has not added even an inch of value to democracy.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

