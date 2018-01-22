 Na’Abba: Buhari considers other APC members ‘evil’ | Nigeria Today
Na’Abba: Buhari considers other APC members ‘evil’

Posted on Jan 22, 2018

Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ghali Umar Na’Abba, has disclosed that he will not support President Muhammadu Buhari bid for re-election. Na’Abba also said the President in November 2017 told members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Board of Trustees (BoT) that he would seek re-election in 2019. The former Speaker who is a member of the board vowed not to support Buhari’s re-election bid because the president “has not added even an inch of value to democracy.

