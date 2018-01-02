Naby Keita Not Seeking To Join Liverpool In January – RB Leipzig

RB Leipzig CEO Oliver Mintzlaff has said Naby Keita has not asked for an early transfer to Liverpool and has also dismissed concerns the midfielder’s commitment could wane in his final months at the club.

In August, Liverpool agreed a deal to sign Keita next summer for a “a significantly higher transfer fee” than his €55 million release clause.

However, Mintzlaff played down the prospect that the 22-year-old could make the switch to Anfield in January.

“Neither Naby nor his agent have made the request to leave the club in the winter,” the Leipzig chief told Bild. “There are contracts, and they say that he will be a Liverpool employee from July 1 onwards.”

Mintzlaff said he is confident Keita will continue to give it his all when the Ruckrunde — the second half of the season — commences later this month.

“It’s not Naby’s disposition [to save himself]. Our pros have character and are ambitious,” Mintzlaff said. “I am not worried. In 2018, I expect everyone to step up with maximum mentality, force and character. That’s what makes us strong, and that’s what we need for a successful Ruckrunde.

“We want to achieve a lot, want to return to Europe and would love to again qualify for Champions League.”

The post Naby Keita Not Seeking To Join Liverpool In January – RB Leipzig appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

