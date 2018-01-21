NAF commissions bell 412 helicopters, reactivates machine tools workshop

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has commissioned another Bell 412 helicopter. The new craft is one of the two handed over to the NAF by the Federal Government in 2017.

A statement by NAF’s spokesman, Air Vice Marshal Olatokunbo Adesanya, in Abuja, yesterday, said the major systems of the helicopter and its surveillance cameras had to be sent to the U.S.A. and Canada for repairs, to restore their airworthiness, having been in containers for about two years.

“The helicopter’s major systems were later reassembled at the NAF’s 631 Aircraft Maintenance Depot (ACMD), Ikeja, by a combined team of foreign experts, as well as NAF engineers and technicians.”

The NAF also commissioned the newly reactivated machine tools workshop at 631 ACMD.According to the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, the reactivation, which was operated last in the early 1980s, is in line with his vision of building required capacity in the NAF.

Meanwhile, the new Acting Director, Defence Information (DDI), Brig Gen John Agim, has urged Nigerians and the media to celebrate the contributions of the Armed Forces to national development.

Agim, at his maiden meeting with defence correspondents in Abuja, said although the military did not directly generate revenue into the coffers of the Federal Government, its contributions to socio-economic and political development were huge.

He told the journalists: “I will appeal to you, on behalf of the Chief of Defence Staff, to use your reputable organisations to celebrate and appreciate our armed forces. It is the least sacrifice you can offer us.”

He stated that in all the 36 states of the country and the FCT, the military has a standby force to ensure the safety of life and property.The new spokesman, who until his redeployment was the Commandant, Nigerian Army School of Public Relations, replaced Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, now Commandant, Army War College.

