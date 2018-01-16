 NAICOM sets N600m capital base for national micro-insurance licence – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NAICOM sets N600m capital base for national micro-insurance licence – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 16, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


Vanguard

NAICOM sets N600m capital base for national micro-insurance licence
Vanguard
National Insurance Commission, NAICOM, yesterday unveiled the revised guidelines for micro-insurance operations, which stipulates N600 million minimum capital base for national micro-insurance license. File: insurance. The Commission defined micro
NAICOM cuts microinsurance firms' capital base to N40mThe Punch
NAICOM Announces Rates For Compulsory Classes Of InsuranceIndependent Newspapers Limited
NAICOM unveils new guidelines for micro insuranceNew Telegraph Newspaper
CHANNELS TELEVISION
all 5 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.