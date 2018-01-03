 Naira closes at 363/dollar after new year break – The Punch | Nigeria Today
Naira closes at 363/dollar after new year break – The Punch

Posted on Jan 3, 2018 in Business


Naira closes at 363/dollar after new year break
The naira closed at 363 per United States dollar at the parallel market on Tuesday, the same rate it closed before the New Year break on Friday. The local currency, which has been hovering around 365/dollar for some months, rose to 364/dollar as the

