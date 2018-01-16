Naira Closes N360.65 At I & E Fx Window

he Investors and Exporters (I&E) foreign exchange window depreciated by 0.07 per cent on Monday to close at N360.65 amid Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) sustained injection. Trading activities at the specialised window for investors and exporters opened at N360.33, traded high and low at N362.00 and N357 respectively on Monday. The naira at the […]

The post Naira Closes N360.65 At I & E Fx Window appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

