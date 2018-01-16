 Naira Closes N360.65 At I & E Fx Window | Nigeria Today
Naira Closes N360.65 At I & E Fx Window

Posted on Jan 16, 2018 in Business | 0 comments

he Investors and Exporters (I&E) foreign exchange window depreciated by 0.07 per cent on Monday to close at N360.65 amid Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) sustained injection. Trading activities at the specialised window for investors and exporters opened at N360.33, traded high and low at N362.00 and N357 respectively on Monday. The naira at the […]

