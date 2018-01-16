Naira Closes N360.65 At I & E Fx Window
he Investors and Exporters (I&E) foreign exchange window depreciated by 0.07 per cent on Monday to close at N360.65 amid Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) sustained injection. Trading activities at the specialised window for investors and exporters opened at N360.33, traded high and low at N362.00 and N357 respectively on Monday. The naira at the […]
The post Naira Closes N360.65 At I & E Fx Window appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.
