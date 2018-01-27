 Naira Depreciates As CBN Injects $210m Foreign Exchange Market – Information Nigeria | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Naira Depreciates As CBN Injects $210m Foreign Exchange Market – Information Nigeria

Posted on Jan 27, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


Information Nigeria

Naira Depreciates As CBN Injects $210m Foreign Exchange Market
Information Nigeria
The Nigerian naira on Monday, January 22, depreciated by 57 kobo to close at N360.67 per United States dollar in the Investors' and Exporters' (I&E) window, even as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) injected $210 million into the foreign exchange
CBN $304.4 intervention lifts naira value across forex marketsBusinessDay (satire) (press release) (blog)
Forex: CBN injects fresh $304.4m into retail SMIsWorldStage

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.