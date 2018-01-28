Naira Weakens Across Market Segments Amid CBN Injections – Business Post Nigeria (press release) (blog)



In the just concluded week, the Naira depreciated against the US Dollar at both the Investors & Exporters Forex Window (I&E FXW) and the Bureau De Change segment by 0.07 percent and 0.28 percent to N360.35/$ and N362/$ respectively on a week-on-week (w …



