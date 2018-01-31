Nairobi Diaries actress Mishi Dorah mourns the death of her father – Ghafla!
|
Ghafla!
|
Nairobi Diaries actress Mishi Dorah mourns the death of her father
Ghafla!
Mishi Dorah has lost her father at a time when she is being sued. The Nairobi Diaries actress broke the sad news about her dad's death on social media. Mishi Dorah has been slapped with a lawsuit for defaming Pierra Makena. The drama started when Mishi …
How to Remove Black Spots on Face Quickly
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!