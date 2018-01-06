 Naked but never nihilistic, Starsailor charts a course for indie soul | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Naked but never nihilistic, Starsailor charts a course for indie soul

Posted on Jan 6, 2018 in Music, Technology | 0 comments

Modern vocalists have to navigate the slippery slope of connecting emotionally with listeners without tipping over into sappy/corny territory — something Starsailor leader James Walsh does with honest panache on All This Life.

The post Naked but never nihilistic, Starsailor charts a course for indie soul appeared first on Digital Trends.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.