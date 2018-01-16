NAMA Boss Pledges Improved Air Safety

By Daniels Ekugo Capt. Fola Akinkuotu, the Managing Director of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) has assured airlines and other airspace users of the determination of the agency to work assiduously towards building on the existing air safety in the country. A statement from the Public Affairs, NAMA said that Akinkuotu gave the assurance in Lagos at a ceremony to mark his one year in office.

