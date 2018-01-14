NAMA boss pledges improved airspace safety

Capt. Fola Akinkuotu, the Managing Director, Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), said the agency would continue to work assiduously toward building upon the current safety profile of the nation’s airspace.

Akinkuotu said this on Sunday in Lagos to mark his first anniversary as the Managing Director/Chief Executive of Numa in a staement.

He said the focus of his administration was to continue to propel the agency to provide its customers and clients with the best service at all times and making sure that flights depart and land safely even in adverse weather conditions.

According to him, it also includes maintaining a well-trained and well- motivated workforce, and doing everything to sustain and improve upon the safety record of the Nigerian airspace.

He, therefore, solicited the cooperation of all stakeholders in the aviation sector toward achieving these objectives.

Akinkuotu said despite the several challenges the agency faced in the past year, it had recorded remarkable achievements and significant progress in certain critical areas such as the replacement of Instrument Landing Systems (ILS) in two strategic airports in the country.

He listed other achievements to include an increase in staff training and improvement in staff welfare.

“Many of our colleagues received their long-awaited promotions across the line all the way to General Manager Grade level, and it was particularly pleasing to see three elevated to the position of substantive directors in the agency,” Akinkuotu said.

He said that the agency had also committed huge resources to provide necessary communication, navigational and surveillance equipment to ensure seamlessness in air navigation in the country.

He added that the agency’s management policy on capacity building had precipitated the training of different categories of critical staff to effectively man these sophisticated technologies.

Akinkuotu, who said there was ample evidence that NAMA was moving forward ,however, enjoined its staff to rally round the administration in its quest to take the agency to the next level by showing more dedication and commitment to their duties.

