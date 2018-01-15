NAMA pledges improved airspace safety

Managing director, Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Fola Akinkuotu, has assured airlines and other airspace users of the determination of the agency to work assiduously towards building upon the current safety profile of the nation’s airspace.

Akinkuotu, who made these remarks in a statement to mark his first anniversary as managing director and chief executive of NAMA, said the focus of his administration going forward was to continue to propel the agency to “provide our customers and clients with the best possible service at all times, making sure that flights depart and land safely even in adverse weather conditions, maintaining a well-trained and well- motivated workforce, and doing everything we can to sustain and improve upon the safety record of the Nigerian airspace .”

According to Akinkuotu, in doing so, NAMA solicits the synergy and cooperation of all stakeholders in the aviation sector to succeed.

He said despite several challenges the agency faced in the past year, it also recorded remarkable achievements and significant progress in certain critical areas such as the replacement of Instrument Landing Systems (ILS) in two strategic airports in the country.