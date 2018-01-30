Naming of Buhari as AU Anti-corruption champion is laughable – PDP

The People Democratic Party (PDP) says the African union (AU) was wrong to name president Muhammadu Buhari as Africa’s anti-corruption chair.

In a statement made available to newsmen by the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP said It was embarrassing that the presidency, in its desperation to launder its irredeemably battered image, would resort to exporting its deceptive proclivities to the international arena.

The PDP said the AU would not have honoured Buhari if it knew that what obtained in Nigeria was direct persecution of opposition under the guise of war against corruption, while officials of his government were swimming head deep in corruption under the overt protection of the presidency.

The statement reads in part:

“As we speak, those receiving accolades as champions of anti corruption have not yet cleared the air on the leaked memo detailing underhand oil contracts to the tune of N9 trillion ($25billion dollars) at the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and the Ministry of Petroleum Resources which are under President Buhari’s direct supervision as minister.

“They are yet to offer any explanation on series of reported fraud in the oil sector including allegation of the use of 18 unregistered companies to lift and divert N1.1trillion worth of crude oil in the last one year to service APC interests.

“Perhaps AU leaders need to know that the presidency has virtually failed to do anything regarding the heinous diversion of N5 billion meant for the IDPs under the Presidential Initiative on the Northeast for which the Senate mounted a stiff investigation, only because officials of APC government was indicted

“Furthermore, the AU might need to know that the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), who was openly indicted by the Senate for stealing funds meant for IDP activities, was only arrested after a public outcry but was quickly released with a pat on the wrist, while opposition members facing similar charges are being detained and persecuted with spurious charges in various courts.”

