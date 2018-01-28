NAPTIP Arrests Herbalist Who Sells Babies In Abuja
The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking In Persons (NAPTIP) has arrested a 38 year old herbalist, Mr Chigozie Emmanuel, aka ‘Akuchi’, for selling new born babies in Abuja. NAPTIP said in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, that Emmanuel is from Enugu State and the owner of Akuchi Herbal Concept, located at New […]
The post NAPTIP Arrests Herbalist Who Sells Babies In Abuja appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!