NAPTIP denies noncooperation allegation with Edo State
NATIONAL Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, NAPTIP, has refuted a report quoting Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, as accusing it of not cooperating with his government in the fight against human trafficking, especially with the on-going evacuation and reintegration of returnees from Libya. According to a press statement obtained from NAPTIP, the […]
