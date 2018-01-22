Nasa to skip no confidence vote against rebel Jubilee MPs – Daily Nation
|
Daily Nation
|
Nasa to skip no confidence vote against rebel Jubilee MPs
Daily Nation
Minority Whip Junet Mohamed who has directed Nasa MPs to boycott Tuesday's planned ouster of Jubilee chairmen of four committees of the National Assembly. FILE PHOTO | NATION MEDIA GROUP. In Summary. National Assembly Clerk Michael Sialai has already …
Jubilee rebels set to lose seats in parliamentary committees
NASA directs MPs to skip meetings on removing Jubilee rebels
NASA now supports Jubilee elected leaders as supremacy showdown looms
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!