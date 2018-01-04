NASA intensifies push for Raila Odinga swearing-in – Kenya Broadcasting Corporation
NASA intensifies push for Raila Odinga swearing-in
The National Super Alliance (NASA) says plans to swear in Raila Odinga and his running mate Kalonzo Musyoka are at an advanced stage and the event might take place before the end of January. This follows the appointment of an Assumption of Office …
Raila, Kalonzo to be sworn-in before January 31
NASA forms Assumption of Office Committee for Raila 'swearing in'
[VIDEO] Raila, Kalonzo will be sworn in before end month – David Ndii
