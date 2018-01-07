Nasarawa Government Donates Relief Materials to IDPs.
Nasarawa State government has donated relief materials worth over fifty million naira, to the internally displaced persons in the state. State deputy governor, Silas Ali Agara, disclosed this while inspecting the procured relief materials ahead of the distribution yesterday in Lafia. The deputy governor explained that the items were procured based on the directive of […]
The post Nasarawa Government Donates Relief Materials to IDPs. appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!