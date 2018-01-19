 Nasarawa Principal, three teachers suspended for flogging female students | Nigeria Today
Nasarawa Principal, three teachers suspended for flogging female students

Posted on Jan 19, 2018

The Nasarawa State government has suspended a principal and three teachers following the viral video which sparked controversy showing female students of Government Science Secondary School, Nassarawa-Eggon being flogged. Recall that Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Funke Akindele, had strongly condemned the flogging of the students, calling for sack of the teachers involved. The State Commissioner […]

