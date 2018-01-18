Nascon, Cadbury, UPL record losses, equities gain N298bn – The Punch
|
Nascon, Cadbury, UPL record losses, equities gain N298bn
The Punch
Despite N298bn appreciation recorded in the country's equities market, Nascon Allied Industries Plc, Cadbury Nigeria Plc and University Press Plc closed in losses at Wednesday's trading. Nacon, Cadbury and UPL shares plummeted respectively by 4.98 per …
