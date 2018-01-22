 NASCON plans new investments to boost returns, efficiency – The News | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NASCON plans new investments to boost returns, efficiency – The News

Posted on Jan 22, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


The News

NASCON plans new investments to boost returns, efficiency
The News
NASCON Allied Industries Plc, a subsidiary of Dangote Industries Limited, has said that it is investing in backward integration projects as a strategy to diversify and add more value to both its shareholders and the Nigerian economy. Chairman, Board of

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.