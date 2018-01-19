National Bank reassures customers after Sh29m fraud – The Standard
|
The Standard
|
National Bank reassures customers after Sh29m fraud
The Standard
National Bank of Kenya (NBK) has lost Sh29 million to fraud, becoming the latest lender to bleed money in less than two months. In a statement that did not go down well with customers on social media, NBK said there was “an attempted fraud in the …
National Bank of Kenya hacked, millions lost
We thwarted cyber theft, says National Bank
NBK confirms theft of Kshs 29 million by fraudsters
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!