National restructuring: APC “pathological liars”, says ADP

Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Action Democratic Party (ADP) has taken a swipe at the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on the restructuring position recently made public by the El-Rufai Committee, describing it as a political gimmick designed to deceive Nigerians and to shift public attention from condemnations trailing the Buhari administration.

In a statement released by the Director Media, Kayode Jacob, yesterday, in Abuja, ADP’s

National Chairman, Engr. Yabagi Sani, said that APC might be taking Nigerians for granted in much the same way PDP did before it was swept from power in ‘Change’ election of 2015.

According to him, the restructuring proposal by the APC is deceptive, going by the track record of the party.

“They rode on the back of great promises in 2015 without clearly fulfilling any till date,” he said.

“Now, again, as we enter election year they are coming up with what many of them strongly condemn and oppose”

Sani argued that the restructuring report was cooked up by hired persons to portray APC on the side of the people and shift focus away from the content of Obasanjo’s letter.

“APC itself lacks structure and is not functioning; the government is confused and clueless and their majority at the National Assembly is uncoordinated and without respect,” he said.

“Instead of trying to deceive and hoodwink Nigerians again, the APC should rather apologise to ex-President Jonathan for getting him changed on a phantom promise of ‘change’”, Yabagi Sani insisted.

“Nigerians should not believe them. APC does not believe in state merger, resource control or state police. They are pathological liars.”

He, however, wants Nigerians to stop lamenting, urging them to team up with Action Democratic Party as the credible alternative to sweep APC and all its unfulfilled promises into history and pilot a greater tomorrow.

