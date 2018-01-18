 Nations Cup: Nigeria beaten again – The Nation Newspaper | Nigeria Today
Nations Cup: Nigeria beaten again – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Jan 18, 2018


Nations Cup: Nigeria beaten again
The Nigerian Men Handball National team was beaten by Egypt 27-22 in their second game at this year's Africa Nations Cup taking place at Le Palais des Sports de Libreville, Libreville, Gabon. It was an improved performance by the Nigerian team that
