Nationwide Killings: Senate Summons Dambazau

The Chairman of the Senate committee on Interior, Andy Uba, has condemned the killings in Benue, Rivers and Kaduna states.

He described the killings as sheer heartlessness and barbaric and urged the relevant security agencies to bring the criminals to book.

He said the perpetrators were out to destabilise the relative peace being enjoyed across the country.

In view of the dastardly acts in Kaduna, Rivers and Benue, the Senate Committee on Interior, has summoned Minister of Interior Abdulrahaman Dambazau, to appear before it on the outcome of his visit to Benue State and plans to mitigate further occurrence of these wanton crime.

Dr Uba commiserated with the families that lost their loved ones in the attacks, and he prayed for God to give them the heart to bear the loss.

