Nationwide Killings: Senate Summons Dambazau
The Chairman of the Senate committee on Interior, Andy Uba, has condemned the killings in Benue, Rivers and Kaduna states.
He described the killings as sheer heartlessness and barbaric and urged the relevant security agencies to bring the criminals to book.
He said the perpetrators were out to destabilise the relative peace being enjoyed across the country.
In view of the dastardly acts in Kaduna, Rivers and Benue, the Senate Committee on Interior, has summoned Minister of Interior Abdulrahaman Dambazau, to appear before it on the outcome of his visit to Benue State and plans to mitigate further occurrence of these wanton crime.
Dr Uba commiserated with the families that lost their loved ones in the attacks, and he prayed for God to give them the heart to bear the loss.
__________
Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng
Copyright 2018 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.
The post Nationwide Killings: Senate Summons Dambazau appeared first on SIGNAL.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!