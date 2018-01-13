Navy announces new appointments, re-appointments of officers

The Nigerian Navy (NN) has announced new appointments and re-appointments of officers for effective and efficient service delivery. The Acting Director of Information, Naval Headquarters, Navy Capt. Suleman Dahun, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja. Those appointed, Dahun said, include: three new Flag Officers Commanding (FOCs) namely: Rear Adm. Akinjide Akinrinade for […]

