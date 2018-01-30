NBC Bans Olamide’s Song "Science student" – Says Is Unfit For Broadcast

This ban is not coming as a surprise because since the release of the song, there have been intense debates that the song has been promoting drug abuse in the country but Olamide has been quick to respond and debunk the accusations.

However, the Nigerian Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has declared Olamide’s hit song, “Science Student,” unfit for broadcast. The Nigerian Tribune reports that the body has issued a Not-To-Be-Broadcast (NTTB) warning on the single.

The Head of Public Affairs for NBC, Hajia Maimuna Jihada , confirmed the news when she told Tribune that the song was not out-rightly banned but prohibited from being played on local stations for public consumption.

According to her;

“NBC does not ban music. Our mandate is on what goes on Radio and TV. Olamide’s Science Student has been declared ‘Unfit for broadcast’,” she said.

She further explained that the song subtly promotes illegal drugs which was the main reason for declaring it unlawful as she issued a stern warning to all broadcasting houses.

“We have communicated all our licensees for compliance or they will face sanctions.”