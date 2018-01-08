NBC blames ‘third party agency’ for tweet endorsing Oprah for president and says it was NOT a political statement – Daily Mail
Daily Mail
NBC blames 'third party agency' for tweet endorsing Oprah for president and says it was NOT a political statement
NBC deleted a controversial tweet endorsing Oprah Winfrey for President on Monday morning, claiming a third party sent it and that it wasn't 'meant to be a political statement.' 'Yesterday a tweet about the Golden Globes and Oprah Winfrey was sent by a …
