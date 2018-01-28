 NBC declares Olamide’s ‘Science Student’ Song “Unfit for Broadcast” | Nigeria Today
NBC declares Olamide’s ‘Science Student’ Song “Unfit for Broadcast”

Posted on Jan 28, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

The Nigerian Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) has slammed a Not-To-Be-Broadcast (NTTB) warning on Olamide‘s latest single “Science Student“. According to Nigerian Tribune, the warning was served to all radio and television stations over the week. Confirming the news, NBC’s Head of Public Affairs Hajia Maimuna Jihada told Tribune that the song was not out-rightly banned but […]

The post NBC declares Olamide’s ‘Science Student’ Song “Unfit for Broadcast” appeared first on BellaNaija.

