NCAA, NIMET review 18 airports’ weather operating criteria

…Policy’ll curb flight cancellation incidents

By Louis Ibah

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), in conjunction with the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), has carried out a review of the operating weather standards for aircraft taking off and landing in 18 airports across the country.

In the review, the two regulatory authorities took cognisance of improvements in visual and navigational aids within the affected airports.

The airports are Lagos, Abuja, Kano, Port Harcourt, Calabar, Dutse, Eket and Enugu.

Others are Gombe, Ilorin, Kaduna, Katsina, Kebbi, Owerri, Sokoto, Uyo, Yola and Zaria.

A statement by NCAA Spokesman, Mr. Sam Adurogboye, Wednesday, said the review was carried out in accordance with International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) standards.

“This present review allows for takeoff as low as 150 metres Runway Visual Range (RVR). While some airports in the country with Category II Instrument Landing Systems (ILS Cat II) can permit landing with 300 metres Runway Visual Range (RVR),” said Adurogboye.

“With this review, the regulatory authority has provided a pragmatic solution to the incessant flight delays and cancellations occasioned by inclement weather. It is expected that passengers can now heave a sigh of relief as their travel plans will now be in real time,” he added.

Before this review, the lowest visibility with Category II Instrument Landing System (ILS) in the nation’s airports was 800 metres/550 RVR.

Based on the review, the following airports now have ILS Cat II Approach and Landing Minima, Abuja, Uyo, Lagos, Kano, Port Harcourt, Kaduna, Ilorin, Gombe, Owerri, Sokoto, Yola, Dutse, Calabar and Enugu.

“Therefore, the implementation of these revised airports operating minima (both takeoff and landing) shall be based on compliance with applicable Standard Operating Procedures for Low Visibility Operations at the affected airports.

“This is executed by flight crew, Air Traffic Controllers (ATC), aerodrome operators and the meteorological agency,” Adurogboye added.

Adurogboye said the reviewed airport operating minima would serve to enhance the operating capacity of the 18 airports. This is due to the fact that it will avail the operators with improved minima for low visibility operations.

It should be noted that the last time weather minima were actually reviewed was in 1983. However, a semblance of revision undertaken in 1993 only stated that the takeoff minima shall be equal or greater than landing minima at all airports. This is to allow for an air return to the same airport should there arise an emergency.

