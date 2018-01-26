NCAA sensitises stakeholders, as SAATM commences – Vanguard
NCAA sensitises stakeholders, as SAATM commences
Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, Tuesday, hosted a sensitisation workshop on the commencement of the Single African Air Transport Market, SAATM, which will finally be launched sometime this week during the AU Summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. The …
Opens Skies for African Airlines
Airline operators against African Open Skies policy
Airline operators caution FG against AU's open skies
