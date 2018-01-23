NCC queries 6 telcos over call masking – Daily Trust
Daily Trust
NCC queries 6 telcos over call masking
Daily Trust
The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) will next month suspend the operational licenses of six companies implicated for their involvement in call masking. The six companies had been issued queries by the commission on January 12 for their failure …
