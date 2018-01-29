 NCC releases report on mobile call termination fees at meeting on 01 February – Telecompaper | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NCC releases report on mobile call termination fees at meeting on 01 February – Telecompaper

Posted on Jan 29, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


The Punch

NCC releases report on mobile call termination fees at meeting on 01 February
Telecompaper
The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) said it will host a stakeholders' meeting on mobile voice termination rates on 01 February, The Cable reported. It will present the findings of a cost-based study for determining mobile voice termination
NCC to hold forum on mobile voice termination ratesThe Punch
NCC Unveils Mobile Voice Termination Rates, Lists Consumers' RightsIndependent Newspapers Limited
NCC hosts Stakeholders Forum on Mobile Voice Termination RatesTheNewsGuru

all 4 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.