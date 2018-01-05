NCC speaks on sale of 9mobile as 5 firms jostle – Daily Post Nigeria
NCC speaks on sale of 9mobile as 5 firms jostle
Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), has stated that there would be no shift in the date fixed for sale of 9mobile. It insisted that the transaction and hand over to its new owner must be concluded on January 16. NCC Executive Commissioner …
No Going Back On January 16 Deadline For Sale Of 9mobile – NCC
