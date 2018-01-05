NCC speaks on sale of 9mobile as 5 firms jostle

Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), has stated that there would be no shift in the date fixed for sale of 9mobile. It insisted that the transaction and hand over to its new owner must be concluded on January 16. NCC Executive Commissioner, Stakeholders Management, said this in a chat with Thisday. Barclays Africa, the financial adviser […]

