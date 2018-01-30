NDIC seeks transparent selection system for banks’ independent directors – Vanguard
Vanguard
NDIC seeks transparent selection system for banks' independent directors
Vanguard
Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) has called on the Institute of Directors (IoD) to come up with a transparent and rigorous system of selecting independent directors of banks. Managing Director/Chief Executive, NDIC, Umaru Ibrahim made this …
NDIC Seeks Collaboration with IoD to Strengthen Corporate Governance
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
