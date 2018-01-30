 NDIC seeks transparent selection system for banks’ independent directors – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NDIC seeks transparent selection system for banks’ independent directors – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 30, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


Vanguard

NDIC seeks transparent selection system for banks' independent directors
Vanguard
Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) has called on the Institute of Directors (IoD) to come up with a transparent and rigorous system of selecting independent directors of banks. Managing Director/Chief Executive, NDIC, Umaru Ibrahim made this
NDIC Seeks Collaboration with IoD to Strengthen Corporate GovernanceTHISDAY Newspapers

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.