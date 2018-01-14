Ndidi shines as 10-man Leicester holds Chelsea

Nigerian midfielder Wilfred Ndidi posted a brilliant performance for 10-man Leicester City who outplayed Chelsea, parading Super Eagles star Victor Moses, in a 0-0 draw at Stamford Bridge on Saturday in an English Premier League clash.

The Foxes had more attempts on goal than their hosts, who were restricted to counter attacks all through the first half until the introduction of Pedro Rodriguez and Willian in the second half.

Ndidi came close to scoring with a header in the 14th minute but his effort was parried away by Thibaut Courtois.

Jamie Vardy, Riyad Mahrez and Shinji Okazaki all came close to scoring in the first half for Leicester City.

Chelsea’s only attempt on goal in the first half came from Cesc Fabregas whose low angled strike was stopped by Kasper Schmeichel at the near post in the 42nd minute.

Ben Chilwell was sent off for Leicester with 20 minutes left after a foul on Moses earned him a second yellow card.

Despite bringing on Pedro and William, the champions failed to break down a resolute Leicester who were solid in defending.

The Blues came close with a free-kick from Marcos Alonso.

At the Hawthorns, a goal in each half from Jonny Evans and Craig Dawson via headers secured a win for West Bromwich Albion who defeated Brighton & Hove Albion 2-0 on Saturday. The win was West Brom’s first in 21 EPL games.

At the John Smiths Stadium, West Ham defeated Huddersfield Town 4-1 to move to 11th in the English Premier League log with 25 points from 23 games.

Mark Noble gave West Ham the lead after four minutes of action before Joe Lolley drew level in the 44th minute to end the half 1-1.

Marko Arnautovic made it 2-1 immediately early in the second half before Manuel Lanzini wrapped up the game, scoring twice in the 56th and 61st minutes.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

