NDLEA arrests 192 suspects, seizes 7090.34kg illicit drugs in Oyo

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Oyo State Command, says it arrested 192 suspects and seized 7,090.34kg of hard drugs between January and December 2017. The state Commandant, Mrs Omolade Faboyede, disclosed this in a statement in Ibadan, released by the command Public Relations Officer, Mrs Mutiat Okuwobi on Friday.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

