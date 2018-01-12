NDLEA arrests 192 suspects, seizes 7090.34kg illicit drugs in Oyo
The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Oyo State Command, says it arrested 192 suspects and seized 7,090.34kg of hard drugs between January and December 2017. The state Commandant, Mrs Omolade Faboyede, disclosed this in a statement in Ibadan, released by the command Public Relations Officer, Mrs Mutiat Okuwobi on Friday.
