NDLEA Arrests Single Mother With Drugs At Abuja Airport, Says Couriers Prefer Ethiopian Airlines
SaharaReporters.com
NDLEA Arrests Single Mother With Drugs At Abuja Airport, Says Couriers Prefer Ethiopian Airlines
Officers of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA) have arrested a female graduate and a secondary school drop-out with illicit drugs. This was disclosed in a statement signed by Mr. Jonah …
NDLEA Apprehends 26 Drug Couriers At Abuja Airport In 3 Months
