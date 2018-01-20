NDLEA destroys 77.82 hectares of Indian hemp farm in Osun

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Osun on Friday said it destroyed 77.28 hectares of Indian hemp farm in the state in 2017. Mr Samuel Egbeola, the Osun Commander of the agency, made this known in Osogbo while briefing newsmen on the agency’s activities in 2017. According to Egbeola, the agency in the […]

