 Nelly Accused of Sexual Assault by 2 More Women – Pitchfork | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nelly Accused of Sexual Assault by 2 More Women – Pitchfork

Posted on Jan 25, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Pitchfork

Nelly Accused of Sexual Assault by 2 More Women
Pitchfork
Nelly (born Cornell Iral Haynes, Jr.) is being sued for sexual assault and defamation by Monique Greene, a woman who claims she was raped by Nelly on his tour bus last October in Washington. In the complaint viewed by Pitchfork, two more women (whose
Nelly Accused of Sexual Assault By Two More Women in Civil FilingRiverfront Times (blog)
Two More Women Come Forward to Accuse Nelly of Sexual AssaultComplex
Two More Women Accuse Nelly of Sexual AssaultDaily Beast
SPIN –Information Nigeria –PopCulture.com –XXLMAG.COM
all 11 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.