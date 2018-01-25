Nelly Accused of Sexual Assault by 2 More Women – Pitchfork
|
Pitchfork
|
Nelly Accused of Sexual Assault by 2 More Women
Pitchfork
Nelly (born Cornell Iral Haynes, Jr.) is being sued for sexual assault and defamation by Monique Greene, a woman who claims she was raped by Nelly on his tour bus last October in Washington. In the complaint viewed by Pitchfork, two more women (whose …
Nelly Accused of Sexual Assault By Two More Women in Civil Filing
Two More Women Come Forward to Accuse Nelly of Sexual Assault
Two More Women Accuse Nelly of Sexual Assault
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!