NEMA Confirms 10 Worshipers Dead In Borno Mosque Attack

No fewer than 10 Worshipers were confirmed dead while several others sustained various degrees of injuries when a male suicide bomber attacked a mosque in Gamboru Ngala, a border town of Borno State. The zonal coordinator of National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Bashir Garga, confirmed the attack yesterday in Maiduguri. He said that several other […]

The post NEMA Confirms 10 Worshipers Dead In Borno Mosque Attack appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

