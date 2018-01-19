 NET Exclusive: Police Give Mavin Artiste Reekado Banks Monday Next Week Ultimatum To Pay Back Performance Fee – Nigerian Entertainment Today | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NET Exclusive: Police Give Mavin Artiste Reekado Banks Monday Next Week Ultimatum To Pay Back Performance Fee – Nigerian Entertainment Today

Posted on Jan 19, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Nigerian Entertainment Today

NET Exclusive: Police Give Mavin Artiste Reekado Banks Monday Next Week Ultimatum To Pay Back Performance Fee
Nigerian Entertainment Today
Mavin Singer, Reekado Banks is currently in the midst of a controversy involving his manager and a Media Personality at the Police at the Ogba Police Area Command in Lagos. According to NET findings, the singer was contracted on behalf of a couple, by
Reekado Banks In Trouble For Not Attending A Show Paid ForNaija News
Reekado Banks' Manager, Temi, Arrested for Breach of Two Million Naira ContractGhafla!
Reekado Banks' Manager, Temi Expecting First Child With WifeInformation Nigeria

all 4 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.