 Netgear’s Outdoor Satellite expands your Orbi wireless network to the pool | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Netgear’s Outdoor Satellite expands your Orbi wireless network to the pool

Posted on Jan 3, 2018 in Business, Technology | 0 comments

Netgear introduced the Outdoor Satellite, an addition to the company’s Orbi family of networking products. Built to withstand most weather conditions, it expands your network with 2,500 square feet of additional coverage.

The post Netgear’s Outdoor Satellite expands your Orbi wireless network to the pool appeared first on Digital Trends.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.