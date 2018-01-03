Netgear’s Outdoor Satellite expands your Orbi wireless network to the pool
Netgear introduced the Outdoor Satellite, an addition to the company’s Orbi family of networking products. Built to withstand most weather conditions, it expands your network with 2,500 square feet of additional coverage.
The post Netgear’s Outdoor Satellite expands your Orbi wireless network to the pool appeared first on Digital Trends.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!