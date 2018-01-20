 “Never wait or hesitate, get in there before it is too late” – Kolade Oshinowo @ 70 – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
“Never wait or hesitate, get in there before it is too late” – Kolade Oshinowo @ 70 – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 20, 2018 in Entertainment


“Never wait or hesitate, get in there before it is too late” – Kolade Oshinowo @ 70
The month of February has been set aside to celebrate a master artist, teacher and administrator, Kolade Oshinowo. Oshinowo who retired as a Chief Lecturer from the Yaba College of Technology ten years ago has over the years been a consistent feature
