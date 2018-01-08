New Barça Signing Coutinho Out For Three Weeks Due To Injury

Barcelona’s record signing, Philippe Coutinho will have his debut delayed by three weeks after sustaining a thigh injury. The 25-year-old Brazil international completed a €160 million switch to Barcelona from Liverpool on Monday. However, an injury he sustained at Liverpool will ensure he stays out of action throughout January. Coutinho missed Liverpool’s first two games […]

The post New Barça Signing Coutinho Out For Three Weeks Due To Injury appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

