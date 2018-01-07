New Minimum Wage’ll be binding on states – Ngige – Vanguard
|
|
New Minimum Wage'll be binding on states – Ngige
DESPITE the apprehension by many state governments over the new minimum wage, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige has said that the new minimum wage, which is already in the works, would be binding on all the states of the federation …
