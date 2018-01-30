New Music: Bobcity – Ati Ready

Saw Music‘s multi-talented Act Bobcity is out with a brand new single titled, Ati Ready, a fierce burst of Afrobeat. The jam was produced by Braynzee, mixed & mastered By Indomix. Listen and Download below: Download

The post New Music: Bobcity – Ati Ready appeared first on BellaNaija.

