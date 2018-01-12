 New Music: ClassiQ x MI Abaga – GUDU – BellaNaija | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

New Music: ClassiQ x MI Abaga – GUDU – BellaNaija

Posted on Jan 12, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


BellaNaija

New Music: ClassiQ x MI Abaga – GUDU
BellaNaija
Arewa Mafia front runner ClassiQ kicks off the year with a banger as he teams up African hip hop legend M.I Abaga on the track “GUDU”; a fine fusion of original hip hop with authentic Hausa culture. The track is a mix of both Hausa and English, which

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.